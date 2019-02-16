The 2019 Midwinter Ceilidh celebrating the Dundee community’s Scottish Heritage will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 23 at the American Legion on Spring Street.

In Gaelic, Ceilidh means “social gathering.” This evening of community fun hosted by the Dundee Highlander and Lady Scot, is an opportunity to enjoy company, and also provide the entertainment.

In addition to music by Three Stone Fire, there will be a DJ, pipers, and percussionists. Guests are invited to join in the fun by sharing a song, poem, story, instrumental, joke, or skit.

Three Stone Fire is a four-person group that plays songs from Ireland and Scotland.

Admission includes a Scottish Sideboard and appetizers, dancing and entertainment, basket raffles, and a 50/50 drawing.

Proceeds from the evening, which is organized by the Dundee Scottish Association, benefits the Highlander and Lady Scot Scholarship Fund.

Tickets are available at Our Town Rocks, 12 Main St., Dundee, or The Chronicle-Express, 138 Main St., Penn Yan, or at the door.