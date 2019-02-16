PAINTED POST - The Chemung Canal Trust Company branch on North Hamilton Street in Painted Post will close on March 29 to consolidate its services with the bank’s Corning branch on Market Street, according to Chemung Canal Trust Company senior vice president Mike Wayne.

No employees at the Painted Post branch will lose their jobs in the move, he said. Those jobs will instead be relocated.

Wayne said the decision to close the Painted Post branch was spurred by an assessment of current activity at those offices and, in particular, customers’ increased usage of electronic and digital banking services.

“Activity in the office, especially given the adoption of electronic banking and digital banking activities, has really encouraged us to look at our properties,” said Wayne. “And we believe consolidating the Painted Post office into the Corning office is the right move for both our customers and the bank.”

The bank eventually plans to sell the property at 243 N. Hamilton St. in Painted Post, but is not prioritizing that at the moment.

“We ultimately expect that we’ll put it on the market and list it for sale, but right now our top priority is to transition our clients successfully, and we’ll deal with the real estate thereafter,” said Wayne.

Painted Post Mayor Ralph Foster said the bank has notified the village of its intention to move out.

Foster said when the bank has moved out and decided what it wishes to do with the property, the village would like to see another party occupy the building at some point.

“Eventually, we’re certainly looking for someone else to move into it,” he said.