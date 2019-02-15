ALBANY — State Senator Tom O’Mara (R-Big Flats) has launched an online “Join The Fight” petition giving area residents the chance to express their opposition to legislation proposing to triple the minimum wage for state prison inmates.

“It’s an unbelievable proposal, in my opinion, especially with the state facing a budget deficit and when New York is already failing to live up to its promise to increase pay for hard-working, law-abiding workers like our direct service providers who care for our citizens with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Be fair to direct care before coddling criminals with a pay increase. If you agree, I hope you’ll sign this petition,” said O’Mara.

Senator Zellnor Myrie (D-Brooklyn) and Assemblyman Nick Perry (D-Brooklyn) have introduced legislation, known as the “Prison Minimum Wage Act,” that would increase the taxpayer-funded minimum wage paid to state prison inmates from approximately $1 per hour to $3 hourly.

The legislation is currently in the Senate Crime Victims, Crime and Correction Committee, and the Assembly Correction Committee.

O’Mara is encouraging Southern Tier and Finger Lakes residents who oppose the legislation to sign his online petition, which can be found on his Senate website, omara.nysenate.gov