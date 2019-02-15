PAINTED POST | There are two sides to the work of a school resource officer.

One side is being a trusted advisor to both administrators and students, being a calming, steady presence and building a positive relationship between students and law enforcement.

The other is being prepared for the day they hope will never come.

The Corning-Painted Post School Board heard about both sides of that equation in a review of the district’s SRO program, now extended to most elementary schools, at its Wednesday meeting.

Jeff Delorme, assistant superintendent for administrative services, spoke to the board along with Sheriff James Allard.

“The SRO is not simply an armed security guard,” Delorme said. “They are armed. They do provide security. But that’s not what it’s about.”

In the 2018-19 budget, the district approved an additional SRO at both the high school and middle school, as well as an officer at each of the district’s elementary schools.

Those positions have largely been filled. Allard is still seeking officers to be assigned to Severn and Winfield elementary schools.

The sheriff said, as he has frequently regarding the SRO program, that it’s not about finding an officer, it’s about finding the right officer.

“Every one has at least 20 years of experience in law enforcement,” Allard noted. “Most of them also have experience as a supervisor.”

He said while the expansion of SROs throughout the county has been positive, it’s come with one problem.

“This is the first year where we have SROs in every district (in the county),” Allard said. “But our pool of retirees is getting pretty thin.”

The program, created by former Sheriff Dave Cole, pairs retired officers with schools so they can continue to collect their pension and benefits and districts can pay much less than they would for a full-time, non-retired officer.

Delorme said in a normal day, the elementary SROs greet students as they enter the school, spend time with students at lunch and recess and provide a valuable resource to teachers and administrators, sometimes defusing potentially difficult situations by their mere presence. They also collaborate in classroom lessons on bullying and safety, such as speaking to students about safe trick-or-treating for Halloween, and play a role in school activities including ice cream socials, reading to students in class and the Shop with a Cop program for families in need.

“At least once a week, one of the SROs will get something [given to them] that was made by a student,” Allard added. He noted that the officers will usually send him a text or a picture to tell him about it.

On the safety side, they do security checks inside and outside the building before and after the students arrive in the morning, monitor and review security camera footage and provide an ongoing review of safety procedures from a different perspective than that of an administrator.

But the question in the back of everyone’s mind is: “What will they do if the worst happens, and someone comes to the campus with the intent to hurt or kill people?”

Allard said the policy is clear.

“If you’re the only person there, you’re going in,” he told the board. “Get to the threat.”

In the wake of the school shooting almost exactly one year ago in Parkland, Fla., the Broward County Sheriff’s Department was criticized after a deputy on the scene didn’t go immediately to confront the shooter.

Delorme and Allard said, because they’ve made sure to get the right people into these positions, they know that won’t happen here.

Delorme provided a quote from one officer, on the condition of anonymity, on how they feel things would play out if the worst happened.

“I … have no doubt that the area (law enforcement) officers will respond appropriately and immediately, and in the event I’m down or taken out of the fight they will come in without hesitation and stop the threat, secure the scene and save lives,” the officer said. “I won’t go down easily though, I promise you that. I have no plans on going down. My daughter goes here for one, but all these students are my kids now.”