The 2019 edition of All About Yates County, the annual fact book filled with local information, will be published in March and widely distributed around the Yates County area.

This year's edition will include important information about local elections, and changes in election laws.

The Fact Book includes listings for all municipalities and government services in the county, along with non-profit organizations and community groups. See a copy here.

If your group's or organization's listing needs to be updated, or if you have not been included in the past, but would like to be added, please send information to GwenChamberlain@Chronicle-Express.com by Feb. 26.