What a great way to start the 2019 Academic All-Stars season Monday as area schools saw a night of close matches and even a tie.

In the large school division, Corning Black narrowly defeated Corning Gold, 36-33, and Bath edged out Hornell by a score of 39-35.

In the medium-large school division, Addison beat Campbell Savona, 58-31, and Canisteo-Greenwood topped Naples, 65-34.

In the medium-small school division, Hammondsport took the match from Jasper-Troupsburg, 68-33, and Alfred-Almond beat out Arkport in a match requiring a five-point tie breaker 47(5)-47(2).

In the small school division, Prattsburgh was victorious against Canaseraga, 34-28, and Avoca topped Bradford, 48-32.

No matches will be held next Monday due to February recess. Matches will be held the following week on Feb. 25, at Hornell, Addison, J-T and Prattsburgh.