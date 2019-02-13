The interest in Penn Yan’s revitalization is still very high. More than 150 people attended an open house Feb. 11 to learn more about and comment on potential projects that could be recommended for funding through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

After hearing details about the project selection process, the group used adhesive notes to comment on the 18 projects that have advanced this far from the original 35 proposals. Sticky notes in hand, people crowded around the displays. Their yellow notes contained statements of what they like about the project, and the blue notes contained comment about what needs more work.

LPC Co-Chair Steve Griffin, CEO of Finger Lakes Economic Development Center, said the committee is charged with deciding which projects will be the most impactful. He also stressed that the $10 million grant is just the beginning of public and private investment in the community.

The project breakdown:

• Three residential

• Six mixed use

• Three cultural/recreational/public

• Five commercial

• One building fund.

Fourteen other projects may be eligible for future funding opportunities, including through the building fund that will be included in the final slate of projects.

Labella Consultant Ed Flynn said the comments from the evening’s meeting will be used when the Local Planning Committee meets to finalize the slate of projects worth $15 million to be sent to state officials for final recommendations.

The next LPC meeting is Feb. 26. The LPC will hold its final review meeting March 13, and the last public meeting will be March 18. The final strategic investment plan will be sent to the state March 31.

Flynn said he expects the state’s determination of awarded projects to be announced sometime in the summer.

The projects presented for the open house are (total cost/funding request):

• Sampson Theatre ($3.75 million/$3.75 million): to complete the first phase of upgrades to the historic theatre and construct an annex.

• New Knapp on Main ($3.5 million/$1.75 million): to complete exterior improvements to establish commercial and residential spaces.

• Struble Arcade ($3.8 million/$1.9 million): to redevelop the building with six commercial spaces on the first floor and 7 apartments on the upper floors.

• Liberty Lofts ($6.8 million/$2.85 million): A new mixed use development of 16 apartments and 10,000 sq. ft. of commercial space at the corner of Liberty and Elm Streets.

• Downtown Park & Trails ($2.8 million/$2.8 million): Various improvements to parks and trails system including trail extensions, trailheads, waterfront and marsh overlooks, improvements to parks, and the restored cupola

• Downtown Parking, Circulation, & Visitor Services ($1.98 million/$1.9 million) Streetscape enhancements, historic lighting, interesting streetscapes, improvements to Maiden Lane, public WIFI

• Water Street Townhomes ($4.375 million/$1.2 million): 18 mixed-income residential units

• Belknap ($1.2 million/$600,000) significant repairs and rehabilitation of downtown building.

• Laurentide Inn ($594,504/$297,252) repurposing the existing carriagehouse and stables into a micro-brewery and tasting room, and renovate the ground floor of the Inn for a “Speakeasy.”

• Milly’s Pantry ($521,200/$521,200): Addition of an elevator to increase use of all floors.

• Building Improvement Fund ($1 million/$600,000) A fund to be available to any building owner within the DRI boundary

• 126 Main Street ($350,000/$175,000) Renovations to second floor to add apartments.

• Birkett Commercial Restaurant ($500,000/$200,000): restrooms, bar, infrastructure for upscale restaurant in the ground floor of Birkett Landing.

• Restore 107 Main St. ($282,800/$141,400): renovation of ground floor and addition to second floor apartments.

• 114-116 Main Street ($847,550/$423,775): renovation of ground floor commercial and upper floor apartments.

• The Barron House, 3 Main St. ($400,000/$200,000): Upscale eatery, “speak easy,” apartment renovation.

• The Little Elm, 124 Elm St. ($500,000/$250,000): Upscale farm to table restaurant and cocktail bar.

• Village Bakery ($150,000/$75,000): Space for a regional bakery that will produce artisan breads for a restaurant planned for next door as well as for public sale.

For more details visit the Finger Lakes Economic Development Center’s website at http://www.fingerlakesedc.com, where documents and information on the projects are available.