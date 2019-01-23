ALBANY — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has directed SUNY and CUNY to assist students with college-related expenses during the prolonged federal government shutdown. Payments for tuition and related college expenses will be postponed, and no late fees or penalties will be charged to impacted students. This temporary reprieve will apply to federal employees, dependents of federal employees, and students who are dependent on loans from the federal government that may be delayed.

"As the federal shutdown continues to devastate the hardworking men and women of this country, New York's students are among those hit hardest by Washington's inaction," Governor Cuomo said. "We will not stand idly by as the federal administration undermines students' ability to achieve a higher education, and today's action will help ensure furloughed federal workers and their families get the support they need during this precarious time."

"While Trump puts people's lives at risk and the longest federal shutdown in U.S. history continues, we are stepping up to help New Yorkers," said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. "By postponing payments for tuition and other expenses, students can still receive the education they deserve and families who are impacted by the shutdown can get the assistance they need as they face this hardship."

SUNY and CUNY leadership will work with their respective campuses to make financial arrangements for impacted students and their families.

The move follows the Governor's call for the New York State Department of Labor to provide increased support to workers seeking unemployment insurance benefits and the State's Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance to help those working without pay apply for and obtain public assistance benefits.

SUNY Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson said, "As the shutdown continues, our campuses have taken extraordinary efforts to accommodate our students, letting them know there are resources to help them return to their studies. We expect to welcome all our students back in the coming days, and are pleased to help our campuses make that possible. No one should stay home for fear of an extended federal shutdown."

The State University of New York is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States, with 64 college and university campuses located within 30 miles of every home, school, and business in the state. As of Fall 2018, nearly 425,000 students were enrolled in a degree program at a SUNY campus.