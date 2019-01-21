LIVONIA — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reports the arrest of a Livonia man on felony charges following a traffic stop.

On Jan. 13, at approximately 2:10 a.m., Deputy Matthew Thomas was assigned to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office STOP DWI Unit, when he stopped a vehicle on Big Tree Road in the Town of Livonia for a violation of NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Michael F. Donovan, 28. The operator had a revoked license due to a past alcohol related incident, as well as a total of five suspensions or revocations on his license. Donovan was also required to have an ignition interlock device. The Deputy Sheriff further suspected that Donovan was operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol and initiated a DWI investigation which included the performance of standardized field sobriety tests. At the conclusion of the roadside investigation, Donovan was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated.

Donovan was then transported to the Sheriff’s Office Central Booking at the Livingston County Jail where Deputy Ryan Rossborough of the Sheriff’s Office Jail Division administered a breathalyzer test. The breathalyzer test revealed that Donovan’s blood alcohol content (BAC) was .31%, nearly four times the legal limit.

Donovan was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC greater than .18%, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 1st Degree, and Circumventing an Inter-Lock Device subject to a Court Order. The Driving While Intoxication and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation charges are both felonies, due to a prior DWI conviction in 2017 and the status of Donovan’s license.

Donovan was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. The District Attorney's Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the felony level charges and they recommended that Donovan be held on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.

Donovan was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC- CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Town of Avon Justice Jeannie Michalski. The Judge did remand Donovan to the custody of the Sheriff on the recommended bail of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.