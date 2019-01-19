LEICESTER — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reports the arrest of a registered sex offender after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 16, Amanda S. Wilson, 37, of Leicester, was arrested and charged with Failure to Register and Verify, a class-E felony.

The New York State Corrections Law states that any sex offender shall register no later than 10 calendar days after any change of address, internet accounts with internet access providers belonging to such offender, internet identifiers that such offender uses, or his or her status of enrollment, attendance, employment or residence at any institution of higher education.

It is alleged through investigation that Amanda Wilson, who is a level 1 NYS registered sex offender, had active social media accounts and an email address that she had not registered as required by the statute.

The arrest was handled by Sheriff’s Investigator Dan Rittenhouse and the investigation was conducted in coordination with the Livingston County Probation Department.

Wilson was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. Wilson was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Town of Groveland Justice Jeanean Love. The Judge remanded Wilson to the custody of the Sheriff on the recommended bail of $1,000 cash or $2,000 bond.