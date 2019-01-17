New Mount Morris facility to serve multiple counties

MOUNT MORRIS — Murray Hill has one more piece of statewide history to add to its ever growing list.

The Livingston County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center partnered with UR Medicine | Noyes Health to bring dialysis treatment closer to home. The UR Medicine | Noyes Health Dialysis Center cut the ribbon to this groundbreaking facility on Jan. 15.

This state-of-the-art center will bring dialysis treatment to five nursing home patients, and 70 other patients that are currently being treated in Geneseo. For the ones in need of this care, it is a godsend. They will no longer have to wake up for treatment at 3 a.m., ride a bus, or travel far from home. There are five counties that will be using this facility including Wyoming, Livingston, Steuben, Monroe and Allegany.

David LeFeber, Livingston County Board of Supervisors chairman, welcomed everyone to this historic event.

“This is a great thing for the Livingston County residents as well as for this facility,” he said. “This is an opportunity for us to team up with Noyes, and provide a service that is greatly needed. This facility will be used for many years to come.”

Jim Culbertson, UR Medicine | Noyes Health Board of Directors, said that this was old home week for him.

“Not only was I here when this was being built, but I was here a long time before when they were talking about it,” he said. “This facility itself is a perfect example of what small county government can do. To turn around and have this well needed project come together with Noyes Hospital is what we are all about. I had family dealing with dialysis, and they had to travel from Sparta to Canandaigua.”

County Administrator Ian Coyle said that this is a great day for Livingston County. He thanked all those who helped with the project.

“It is great for the residents and future residents of the nursing home to have this facility available,” he said. “I find myself deeply grateful that we have a facility like this as a public nursing home when so many are closing or privatizing. We are growing, evolving, and trying to be creative.”

Noyes Health CEO Amy Pollard said that this is a great day for the hospital and the community.

“Delivering health care has become more challenging as time goes on,” she said. “We find that we deliver care differently. The one thing I think we have learned is that we deliver care with partners. It is very hard for anyone to do it alone anymore. We have proven we can partner with Livingston County. In 2008 we opened a dialysis center in Geneseo, and here we are opening a satellite of that center. This will be a wonderful benefit to the residents.”

Frank Bassett, Long Term Care director, will be retiring after next week. He gave a heartfelt speech about what this project has always meant to him.

“This project has been very important to me, because of those I have seen receive dialysis services. It is wonderful that we have a partnership with Noyes to bring this to fruition. I would like to echo the sentiments of the other speakers, and thank each of you for taking time to be here,” he said. “This is very meaningful to me and the residents. For those of us involved in imagining, constructing, and designing this dialysis clinic it has occupied a brief period in our lives. This project reflects the kind of community we are. This will be used by 17 small towns, and it represents small town values. This project represents the best of who we are.”

Bassett said that the nursing home is part of the caring community.

Nursing Director Prudence King gave Genesee Country Express a tour of the state-of-the-art facility.

“We will be able to care for six patients at a time. We will have five stations out front and an isolation station in back,” she said. “We will have a comfortable recliner and state-of-the-art machine for each patient. All of our medicines and records will come from Noyes pharmacy. Right now we are serving 70 patients in Geneseo.”

The water room is very important since it will purify the water for the machines. This is a very lengthy process, and it needs to be taken care of at all times.

“These machines act like a kidney,” King explained. “The blood goes in the dialyzer, and through the solution to take out all the impurities. The solution washes the blood, and takes out any extra fluids. Once it cleans the blood the patient can go back to relaxing in their rooms. This can take anywhere from three to five hours depending on the patient.”

King added that our kidneys are meant to filter impurities in our body, and they help build up electrolytes. If they don’t work properly the kidney will build up toxins and fluids. The Isolation room will be used for patients with Hepatitis B. A nurse will be monitoring the machines at each station at all times.

King said she and her staff are looking forward to the new clinic opening up to all patients who need this care.

“This facility is much closer for our patients, and they will get the care they need here,” she said. “Right now we will get everything set up, and our staff will began training on the new machines. We also need to make sure all the water is pure first.”

Debbie Dieter, RN said that the dialysis is a two part treatment process. She explained the machine to the visitors.

“This is a two part procedure. It needs to get rid of the toxins and fluids from the blood,” she said. “The blood comes out and goes through the purity process. There are tiny straws in the dialyzer. It goes through that to a carb filter and very clean water. The acid solution goes through the tiny straws.”

Dieter said that many safety measures are put in place with the machine at all times.

“If any of the straws are broken the machine will shut itself down. We will throw that dialyzer away, and put in a new one right away. We need to be very careful cleaning the blood,” she said. “We can’t let the solution get into the body. Their blood pressure is taken every 30 minutes.”

Once the treatment is done the patients will be able to relax and find comfort in home. Many who go through this treatment eventually start out with high blood pressure or diabetes. Once the patient is done with the machine it is thoroughly cleaned before another uses it.

“We are very lucky to have this center here,” Dieter said. “We are responsible for keeping these patients safe. I have been doing this 10 years now, and I started an in house program three years ago. This continues to help save lives for those who need it at home. I have watched a lot of patients come and go over the years. One of them was a gentleman who came in a wheelchair, and walked out of here in his suit ready to go back to work as a lawyer. That is how we measure success here. When we can get people back to work, and get them the kidney transplants they need.”

The UR Medicine | Noyes Health Dialysis Center will open its doors to patients on Feb. 6. They are located at 11 Murray Hill Drive in Mount Morris. It can be reached at 585-243-7217.