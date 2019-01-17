DANSVILLE — The Dansville Village Board is looking to tie up all the projects it started last year.

Mayor Peter Vogt talked with Genesee Country Express about what the village plans to do in 2019.

“This year we are going to slow down, and catch up on things we have fallen behind on,” he said. “We need to work on finishing up the Seward Street bridge.”

Vogt added that the village wants to work on the parking lot behind the Sunrise Restaurant as well.

“If an emergency comes up this year we want to be finished with the other projects,” he said. “We are not going to focus on new items this year.”

Vogt mentioned that the infamous sidewalk law needs to be taken care of in the near future as well.

“We have a lot of things that need to be taken care of right now,” he said. “We hope that it will all be done in the not so distant future.”

Vogt added that when this work is being done in house, the use of village labor saves costs.

“It saves us a lot of money in the long run to use our own village workers,” he said. “We do the work ourselves, and it costs us half as much.”

The village board is working on getting all the materials needed to finish the projects.

“We just want to do what we can to make Dansville more attractive,” Vogt concluded. “We are working on the budget now, and have nothing specific in mind as far as new items.”