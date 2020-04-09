Our ongoing series on the digital service Hoopla, which provides free streaming access to thousands of recordings through library systems across the country, continues with some suggestions in the realm of rock.

Coming of age in the late-1960s, rock and pop-rock was a staple for me, and any extra cash was spent on albums, usually after first hearing selections on the radio. Over the decades, my tastes took new directions, but there’s always been room for those early sounds, and others related to them.

An online search through the rock section of the Hoopla catalogue led me to put together a list of 20 albums that remain favorites of mine, and that I think would provide great enjoyment for anyone fond of the wide-ranging genre. Most of you probably know most of these, but might not have heard them for a while. Some of you are in store for some wonderful discoveries. Alas, Hoopla doesn’t have any Beatles titles, but there’s plenty of other great stuff. You can sign up to listen to it all through your local library.

The Allman Brothers Band - “At Fillmore East” - A lengthy live session from 1971, with the Georgia blues-rockers on fire - whether playing fast or slow - on every number. My favorite track: “Stormy Monday”

The Beach Boys - “Sounds of Summer” - Perfect pop gems, stunningly harmonized, from Brian Wilson and relatives and friends, still bringing thoughts of sandy shores and hotrods to mind. Favorite: “Surfer Girl”

Buffalo Springfield - “Retrospective” - Folk-rock, before the term was coined, with founding members including Stephen Stills and Neil Young. Your choice of easygoing and rocking out. Favorite: “I Am a Child”

Elvis Costello - “This Year’s Model” - Sometimes angry music from singer-guitarist-composer Costello, but always accessible. Incredible musicianship from the band. Favorite: “Lipstick Vogue”

Cream - “Disraeli Gears” - Psychedelia from England, and the album that put former Yardbirds guitarist Eric Clapton on the international map. Favorite: “Sunshine of Your Love”

Creedence Clearwater Revival - “Chronicle: 20 Greatest Hits” - Catchy three-chord swamp-rock music that came not from the bayou, but from a quartet of California guys. Favorite: “Bad Moon Rising”

Crosby, Stills & Nash - “Crosby, Stills & Nash” - The first super-group, with Crosby from the Byrds, Stills from Buffalo Springfield, and Nash from the Hollies, conjuring angelic harmonies. Favorite: “Pre-Road Downs”

Jethro Tull - “This Was” - Rock, blues, jazz, and some arty sounds from flautist-singer Ian Anderson and his band. Favorite: “Serenade to a Cuckoo”

King Crimson - “In the Court of the Crimson King” - Hard-driving, slightly insane art rock that also dipped into laid-back mellow moods. Favorite: “21st Century Schizoid Man”

The Kinks - “The Singles Collection” - Tuneful and unusual melodies, eloquent and eccentric lyrics, and terrific sibling harmonies between Ray and Dave Davies. Favorite: “Waterloo Sunset”

The Monkees - “The Monkees” - Cartoonish on their TV show, sugar-poppy on their records, but most of the songs are pleasing ear worms. Favorite: “Take a Giant Step”

The Moody Blues - “In Search of the Lost Chord” - Early art-rockers, with lengthy, complex, often-multi-layered compositions about love and fantasy ... and drugs. Favorite: “Legend of a Mind”

Van Morrison - “Moondance” - An introspective and intimate and kind of jazzy program of original pieces from the former frontman of the hard-rocking Them. Favorite: “Into the Mystic”

Mott the Hoople - “Mott the Hoople” - Mostly covers, along with a couple of originals, that explore straight-ahead rock, a bit of country, and some mellow moods that morph into chaos. Favorite: “Laugh at Me”

The Rolling Stones - “Out of Our Heads” - Covers of American R&B tunes, complemented by bluesy and riff-filled originals. Favorite: “The Spider and the Fly”

Steely Dan - “A Decade of Steely Dan” - Shimmering pop-rock with a jazzy edge, exciting playing, and plenty of idiosyncratic structure, both in melody and lyrics. Favorite: “Bodhisattva”

The Ventures - “Walk - Don’t Run: The Best of the Ventures” - Guitar-based instrumentals that snap, crackle, and pop and, as with the Beach Boys, make you want to drive your hotrod to the beach. Favorite: “Walk – Don’t Run ’64”

The Who - “The Who Hits 50” - Townshend’s slashing guitar, Daltrey’s soaring vocals, Entwistle’s busy bass lines, Moon’s madness at the drum kit. Favorite: “Pictures of Lily”

Neil Young - “Greatest Hits” - Long, complicated rock songs, lilting lovelorn ballads, and everything in between. Favorite: “After the Gold Rush”

The Young Rascals - “The Essentials” - A mix of blue-eyed soul, pure pop, terrific vocals and organ playing from Felix Cavaliere, and showstopping drum work by Dino Danelli. Favorite: “I’ve Been Lonely Too Long”

