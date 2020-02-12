New business opens on Main Street

DANSVILLE — A new store has joined historic downtown Dansville with a whole lot of heart.

A Little Bit of Everything owners Valerie Tapia-Gaddy and her husband, Randy Gaddy, held a grand opening at 160 Main Street on Feb. 1.

The store has exactly what the name suggests, from clothes, toys, jewelry, antiques, shoes, purses, stuffed animals, and other items.

Randy Gaddy said the idea came from the eBay items his wife inherited when she lost her mother. Without any other way of finding use for the quality nicknacks, they decided to open a store and share the wealth with the community.

“My wife’s mother had bought many things over the years. She was a collector on eBay. When she passed we inherited a bunch of stuff and we didn’t know what to do with it all. We decided to get it all out of storage and open this store,” Gaddy said. “We went to stores in Buffalo and Rochester that were going out of business, and we bought a lot of quality items to sell.”

Gaddy considers the store a flea market.

“We will rotate items every week at the store, so people will get to see new things. We have plenty of good stuff at reasonable prices,” he said.

The grand opening was remarkable with a huge show of support from the community.

“We had a remarkable first day, and the community has really loved it. We had 80 people come in for the grand opening,” he said. “We gave away a quilt. We plan on giving away a gift certificate once a month to a lucky winner. We will have tickets for adults who make a purchase of at least five dollars. Every child gets a free ticket for a chance to win a toy. One adult and one child will be chosen at the end of the month.”

Gaddy wants the community to know there will always be new treasures to discover at his store.

The clothes come in all sizes — baby, women, men and teen.

Everything gets cleaned and disinfected before it gets sold in the store.

“We have everyone from old to young come in our store. Everyone has been very happy with it. I grew up here, and I am glad to see old friends come into the store,” he said. “I believe in shopping local and keeping your money in the community. We all have to support one another.”

A Little Bit of Everything is located at 160 Main Street. Hours of operation are Tuesday and Wednesday 9 a.m. To 5 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m. to 6p.m., and Friday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 pm. They will post gift certificate winners and updates on store at A Little Bit of Everything Facebook.