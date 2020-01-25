PENN YAN – Have you ever gotten home from work and just didn’t feel like cooking?

A new service, Keuka To Go, is bringing food delivery to the Finger Lakes, and it could fill you plate. Starting Monday, Jan. 27, customers will be able to visit keukatogo.com, a website that displays take out menus from local restaurants – many offering take out for the first time. Customers will see a real-time estimate of arrival time before placing an order.Delivery will be made to points within a 15 mile driving range from the restaurant, according to Keuka To Go spokesperson Spencer Gibson.

Customers will pay one bill that will cover the cost of the food and delivery. Payment options include gift cards, credit cards, cash, business check. For details about ordering and payment, visit the website and check out the frequently asked questions.

At launch, Keuka To Go will feature items from quick service and full service restaurants, including Angel’s Family Restaurant, Antique Inn, Keuka Restaurant, Sabrina’s Bake Shoppe, Skyline Trading Post, and Union Block Italian. The platform is expected to bring new streams of revenue to restaurants, said Gibson.

Keuka To Go was founded by Penn Yan residents John and Teresa Vivier, owners of Keuka Taxi and Johnny V’s Auto Sales & Service.

Driver partners function like ride services like Uber or Lyft, using their own vehicles to pick up and deliver orders.

Delivery is the fastest growing segment of the hospitality industry, and Keuka To Go is excited to help bring it to Yates County. “We’re looking forward to working with our restaurant partners to build a new source of revenue and profit center, while keeping tax dollars and opportunities for work in our community,” said Teresa Vivier, owner of Keuka To Go.

Before Keuka To Go, options for delivery in Yates County have been limited in variety and availability. We hope to bring the “big city” amenity of food delivery and easy online ordering to our customers and restaurant partners, while maintaining the small town friendliness that makes our community great, adds Gibson.

“We see this as a boon to the local economy and to the tourism industry for our beautiful area,” says Vivier.