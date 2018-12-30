PENN YAN — Hornell played solid defense and rode a trio of impressive performances from Chase Freeland, Timmy Smith and Jackson White in order to pick up a 45-40 win over Penn Yan in Penn Yan Saturday night.

The Mustangs quickly jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first minute of play. But Chase Freeland quickly evened things up with his own 4-0 run. Penn Yan then pushed the lead back up, but the Red Raiders responded with another small run, cutting Penn Yan’s lead to 11-9 at the end of the first quarter.

The low-scoring affair continued into the second quarter. Penn Yan continued to control much of the tempo, but the Red Raiders kept the game close thanks to the heroics of Freeland. Freeland was dominant on both ends of the floor, and if he didn’t put the ball in the hoop directly, he picked up the assist, helping Hornell take its first lead of the game late in the second quarter.

Then Timmy Smith buried his second 3-pointer of the game in the final 15 seconds, giving Hornell the 25-23 lead at the halftime break.

After the break, buckets were almost impossible to come by against some high-pressure zone defenses. Both teams struggled to get quality looks at the hoop, and the difficult attempts were simply not falling. Penn Yan won the quarter by a 7-6 advantage, but Hornell’s lead remained at 31-30 going into the final frame.

Hornell opened up a small lead in the beginning of the fourth quarter thanks to some great passing. The Red Raiders whipped the ball around the perimeter and Jackson White was the beneficiary on most plays, scoring eight early points in the fourth.

Penn Yan, however, slowly clawed back into the game, cutting Hornell’s lead to just 41-40 with a minute left to play.

But Timmy Smith, who had made timely buckets all night long, finished the game off with a few final points. Smith hit a big floater in the lane, and then made two huge free throws with just seven seconds left in order to seal the 45-40 win.

Freeland finished the game with 14 points, all of which came in the first half. White had 12 points in the win while Smith added 12 as well.

Hornell (7-1) now heads to Perry for a 7:30 p.m. game on Friday night.

A-L 73, Belfast 47

ST. BONAVENTURE - On the same night that Northstar's Miles Brown became Section V's All-Time leading scorer, breaking a record held by Dansville's Neil Weidman, Belfast's Adam Enders crossed the 2,000 point plateau in his basketball career during the Cattauragus County IAABO Tournament at St. Bonaventure on Saturday.

Through the first quarter, the Bulldogs hung around, but the Gators of Allegany-Limestone made a splash in the next eight minutes, hanging a 25-point second quarter on Belfast in a 73-47 first round win.

"We knew going in it that it would be one of our greatest tests on our tough schedule," Belfast coach Joe Hennessy said. "They did not disappoint. If we tried to take the inside away, they hit from outside and vice versa. We threw the kitchen sink at them, and they always had an answer."

In the early-going of the first half, Enders managed to cross the 2,000 point mark in his career on a deep three pointer, one of two he had in the game to finish with a game-high 22 points.

"Adam reaching that mark is a great accomplishment, and it should not be looked over. If you asked him if he'd rather win the game or score 2,000, it's always win the game," Hennessy said of his senior. "He has been very fortunate in his career to have great teammates, community support, and talented coaches around him. He's the hardest working individual I have ever been around."

Stephen Struckmann led the inside game for the Bulldogs (1-4) with 10 points. Kevin McCumiskey had seven.

Belfast will return to the St. Bonaventure hardwood to finish up the IAABO tournament in the consolation round, where they now take on Bradford (Pa.) at 2:30 p.m.

Belfast 7 13 16 11 -- 47

A-L 10 25 15 23 -- 73

BELFAST: Kevin McCumiskey 2 1-3 7, Alex Enders 1 0-0 3, Adam Enders 9 2-2 22, Devin Harriger 1 1-1 4, Stephen Struckmann 5 0-1 10, Carter Guilford 0 1-1 1. Totals: 18 5-8 47.

ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE: Ben Giardini 6 2-2 14, Sam Flanders 4 3-4 14, Tyler Curran 1 3-4 5, Gus Napoleon 2 0-0 6, Conner Golley 5 2-4 12, Chad Carlson 1 0-0 2, Casey Curran 2 0-0 4, Michael Wolfgang 7 0-0 16.

3-point goals: Belfast 6 (McCumiskey 2, Ad. Enders 2, Al. Enders, Harriger), A-L 7 (Flanders 3, Napoleon 2, Wolfgang 2). Total Fouls: Belfast 14, A-L 10. Fouled out: None.

Early College 56, Wayland-Cohocton 55



PENN YAN — There was some "good news" and then there was some "bad news" for the Wayland-Cohocton boys basketball team on Saturday during the Penn Yan tournament consolation game. The "good news" was that sharp-shooting starting senior guard Connor Englert was back in the line-up following some surgery on a broken nose. The bad news came at the tail-end of the game when the Eagles were snake-bit by the Cobras who hit an offensive put-back at the buzzer to notch their first win of the season in a 56-55 final.



Wayland-Cohocton held the lead for most of the game. The Eagles were up by 2 after the first 8 minutes, and then extended it to 30-24 at the half. Way-Co coach Mike Fields noted, “We had a 3 to 4 point lead until the middle of the 4th quarter then it went back and forth the rest of the way until they put back an offensive rebound to win. We didn't help ourselves at all by going just 10-22 from the foul line."



For Wayland-Cohocton (3-7) was led by DeAndre Green's 18 points, Connor Englert added 13, and Cameron Huber scored 11. Green and Huber were also selected to the All-Tournament team. Wayland-Cohocton visits York on Friday, while Early College (1-7) entertains School of the Arts that night.

