SCIO – The word ‘energy’ is used throughout the huddles that Scio coach Dillon McFall has with his players, whether it’s breaking for the opening tip-off, or a timeout on the floor. After coming out strong one day prior against Alfred-Almond, the Tigers did it again on Friday.

The Tigers were able to go back-to-back in their Christmas Tournament, as they exploded for a 39-8 first half run of Hinsdale, including a 17-2 run in the first quarter to march their way toward a 62-34 win in front of their home crowd.

“We had some much better energy,” said McFall. “That’s how it should be, and we can be dangerous if we can play like that. This is only our fifth game, and we realized in this tournament, when we have five guys that use each other for help, we can be deadly, and we did that. We had 10 different guys score, everyone contributed. That’s nice to have.”

The Tigers (4-1) had a pair of their starting five find double-digits, with Carter Scholla leading the charge with a game-high 20 points to go with five rebounds. Brendan Graves had 13 points, while Cam Loucks grabbed 12 rebounds to go with his eight points.

As a team, it was all about passing the ball, as Scio collected an assist on nearly every single basket in the contest, going 23-for-24 in that department.

“It’s good to take this tournament,” said McFall. “It’s even better when the tournament is yours. We’re happy we won it two years in a row. Hopefully we’re lucky enough to win it a third time in a row next year.”

Hinsdale (1-5) was led by senior Spencer Sklar, who rocketed his way to a 17-point performance.

Both teams are back on the hardwood next year, as the Tigers get set to host Jasper-Troupsburg on Thursday, while Hinsdale heads home to host Whitesville on Friday.

Hinsdale 2 6 9 17 – 34

Scio 17 22 18 5 – 62

HINSDALE: Zach Byrne 2 0-2 4, Spencer Sklar 6 2-4 17, Cam Carey 1 1-2 4, Donnie Harris 3 0-0 6, Gabe Roberson 1 0-0 3. Totals: 13 3-8 34.

SCIO: Arthur Sivade 2 0-0 4, Alex Field 1 0-0 2, Petro Kattan 2 0-0 4, Brendan Graves 5 2-3 13, Carter Scholla 7 6-9 20, Seth Porter 1 0-1 2, Cam Loucks 4 0-2 8, Cayden Nickerson 0 1-2 1, Carl Finnemore 1 2-2 4, Austin Baker 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 11-19 62.

3-point goals: Hinsdale 5 (Sklar 3, Carey, Roberson), Scio 1 (Graves). Total Fouls: Hinsdale 14, Scio 9. Fouled out: None.

Alfred-Almond 50, Friendship 19

SCIO – The Eagles of Alfred-Almond came sprinting out of the gates and set the tone on a consolation round victory of the Scio Christmas Tournament on Friday, as they recorded a 16-point opening frame and never looked back in their 50-19 win over Friendship.

Dylan Guthrie found his groove inside to pace the Alfred-Almond (4-4) offense with a game-high 22 points, including a 6-for-9 outing at the line. Davon Bloom recorded 10 points, including a first half ending slam dunk.

Friendship (1-7) was led by Blake Hewitt, who recorded six points. Micah Hosley had five.

Alfred-Almond visits Whitesville next Monday, while Friendship returns home to host Oswayo Valley this Wednesday.

Friendship 4 6 4 5 – 19

Alfred-Almond 16 11 13 10 – 50

FRIENDSHIP: Kuzma Harmon 1 1-2 3, Tristen Buddell 1 0-0 3, Blake Hewitt 3 0-0 6, Austin Musslewhite 1 0-2 2, Micah Hosley 2 1-2 5. Totals: 8 2-6 19.

ALFRED-ALMOND: Logan Whittall 1 0-0 3, Arnold St. Phard 1 0-2 2, Zach Patterson 2 0-0 4, Dylan Guthrie 8 6-9 22, Isaac Little 4 0-0 8, Kyle Margeson 1 0-2 2, Davon Bloom 5 0-0 10. Totals: 22 6-13 50.

3-point goals: Friendship 1 (Buddell), A-A 1 (Whittall). Total Fouls: Friendship 15, A-A 7. Fouled out: None.

Atholton (MD) 69, Wellsville 31

ELMIRA – The Lions were held in check all afternoon long in first round action in Elmira on Friday, as Atholton of Maryland went off with a 25-9 run to set the tone in a 69-31 victory.

Just four scorers found the books for Wellsville (6-2), with Aiden Cook leading the way with 13 points. Max Jusianiec followed with three of the Lions five triples outside, on his way to 11 points. Alec Acampora and Joe Tronetti were held to season-lows, as they rounded off the scorebook with five and two points respectively.

The Lions will look to bounce back tonight in Elmira, as they take on Section IV's Johnson City at 5 p.m.

Wellsville 7 2 16 5 – 31 Atholton MD 13 18 23 15 – 69

WELLSVILLE: Alec Acampora 2 0-0 5, Max Jusianiec 4 0-1 11, Aiden Cook 5 2-2 13, Joe Tronetti 1 0-0 2, Jimmy McKinley 0 0-2 0. Totals: 12 2-5 31.

ATHOLTON: Ray Brown 3 3-4 11, Casey Perkins 2 1-2 5, Connor Marshall 1 0-0 3, Max Murray 3 0-0 6, Ty Gaither 3 0-0 6, Phil Mitchell 1 1-1 3, Don Robinson 2 0-2 5, Justin Oates 5 0-0 10, Bayce Ndang Agbor-Baiyee 1 0-0 2, Al Jackson 4 0-3 8, Jordan Oates 4 0-0 11. Totals: 29 6-14 69.

3-point goals: Wellsville 5 (Jusianiec 3, Acampora, Cook), Atholton 5 (Brown 2, Marshall, Robinson, J. Oates).Total Fouls: Wellsville 11, Atholton 13. Fouled out: None.

Avoca 67, Pal-Mac 55

PALMYRA – Avoca picked up a big 67-55 non-league victory on the road Friday night over Class B Palmyra-Macedon.

The Tigers jumped out to a quick 24-8 lead after one, but a bit of foul trouble in the second quarter allowed the Red Raiders to cut the lead down to 34-27 at the intermission. But Avoca controlled things in the second half, ultimately pulling away for the win behind a few very strong performances.

Junior guard Brady Brandow scored 17 first half points knocking down five 3-pointers. He scored a game high 29 points and finished with eight three pointers.

Senior forward Nathan Nunn scored 15 points for Avoca. Junior Tristan Stark scored 12 points. Junior Devin Stowe chipped in with 5 points and 6 assists.

Avoca improves to 10-0 with the win and now heads to Hammondsport on Jan. 9 for a 7:15 p.m. contest.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Penn Yan 52, Wellsville 49

BATH – Both teams had their ups-and-downs in the Coaches v. Cancer Tournament title game in Bath on Friday. Wellsville had a big second quarter run to end the first half strong, while defending champion Penn Yan had one of its own in the third.

That proved to be the difference maker, despite a big 25-point fourth quarter from the Lady Lions, as the Lady Mustangs found their way to back-to-back championships with a 52-49 win, handing Wellsville its first loss of the season.

“I was pleased with our second quarter, going up a point,” said Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord. “It was a good battle in the first half, we just gave them too many buckets in transition. We tightened up the defense, but in the second half, we couldn’t generate much offense. We kept chipping away in the end, but we kept putting them on the line.”

Freshman Marley Adams was Wellsville’s (6-1) leading scorer with a game-high 16 points, 12 of them coming in the fourth. Adams also grabbed 12 boards to complete her double-double.

“Honestly, it was a great effort,” said Alvord. “Marley (Adams) had 12 of her 16 in the fourth quarter. She got really aggressive to keep us in the game. Even though we gave up four in the second quarter, they really made a nice run at us in the third, holding us to four points. Penn Yan had a couple of daggers.”

Regan Marsh added nine points, while Jana Whitehouse had seven for the Lady Lions, who now head for Genesee Community College on Wednesday to partake in Rotary Tournament festivities with a first-round matchup slated against Notre Dame-Batavia.

Penn Yan 15 4 14 19 – 52

Wellsville 9 11 4 25 – 49

PENN YAN: Sierra Harrison 3 0-2 8, Jammie Decker 1 3-4 5, Jenna Curbeau 2 2-2 6, Peyton Comfort 4 4-4 13, Joddie Decker 2 8-10 12, Ashley Sisson 2 0-2 4, Haylea Langan 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 17-24 52.

WELLSVILLE: Marley Adams 7 2-5 16, Quincy Buckley 2 0-0 5, Taylor Adams 1 4-4 6, Jana Whitehouse 3 0-0 7, Regan Marsh 4 1-1 9, Mattie Buckley 3 0-0 6. Totals: 20 7-10 49.

3-point goals: Penn Yan 3 (Harrison 2, Comfort), Wellsville 2 (Q. Buckley, Whitehouse).Total Fouls: Penn Yan 12, Wellsville 18. Fouled out: None.

Keshequa 39, Genesee Valley 17

NUNDA – The first half was a bright spot for Genesee Valley, taking a one-point edge over host Keshequa in the championship round of their Christmas Tournament.

But in the third quarter, the wheels fell off, as the Lady Indians held Genesee Valley scoreless in the midst of their 11-0 run to pull away toward a championship-clinching victory by a 39-17 count on Friday.

“We kept it close in the first half, even taking a one point lead into halftime,” said GV coach Rollie Duttweiler. “We couldn’t make a shot in the second half, and Keshequa upped the defensive pressure. It didn’t help matters much when we were 1-of-8 at the line, and they were 10-of-18.”

Bailey Bennett hit two triples downtown to lead the Lady Jaguars (4-3) with seven points. Mackenzie Bennett followed with six points. Keshequa was led by Paige McKerrow and Payton Powers who recorded 12 and 11 points respectively.

Genesee Valley is back in action this Friday at Fillmore.

Genesee Valley 5 9 0 3 – 17

Keshequa 8 5 11 15 – 39

GENESEE VALLEY: Maddy Herdman 0 0-2 0, Bailey Bennett 2 1-4 7, Hailey Herring 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Bennett 3 0-2 6, Arianna Gordon 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 1-8 17.

KESHEQUA: Asahi Orru 2 0-0 5, Paige McKerrow 3 4-6 12, Emily Weaver 1 2-4 4, Paige Burley 2 1-4 5, Macy Boss 1 0-0 2, Payton Powers 4 3-4 11. Totals: 13 10-18 39.

3-point goals: GV 2 (B. Bennett), Keshequa 3 (McKerrow 2, Orru). Total Fouls: GV 18, Keshequa 15. Fouled out: None.

Way-Co 49, Avon 39

AVON – Wayland-Cohocton got off to a quick start in the tournament opener against Wilson on Thursday, but Friday was a different story against host Avon. Coach Joel Shaffer's squad would only muster 16 measly points in the opening half of play, a great tribute to coach Pete Leone's defense for the Lady Braves. The green and white are very young this year and saw Way-Co regroup at halftime and put on a strong second half to capture a 49-39 victory and the tournament title as well.

After scoring just 16 in the first 16 minutes of play, the Golden Eagles put up double that in the second half as they would net 17 in the third and 15 more in the fourth to bring home the hardware.

The Golden Eagles (6-3) saw Delaney Brehm win the Most Valuable Player award as she netted 14 points in the championship game. Madison Gregorius scored 17 in the finals and was named to the all tournament team.

Wayland-Cohocton now returns home on Wednesday evening for a 7 p.m. contest against Perry.