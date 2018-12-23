Tronetti, Acampora help Wellsville deal HHS its 1st loss

WELLSVILLE — Hornell entered Friday night with one clear objective — shut down Max Jusianiec.

The Red Raiders shadowed the Wellsville junior with an aggressive box-and-one defense that was effective for much of the night, but there were two problems.

Joe Tronetti and Alec Acampora.

The Wellsville seniors made the Red Raider defense pay, combining for 41 points and nine three-pointers as the Lions pulled away in the second half for a 58-32 home win over rival Hornell.

“We knew coming in those were the two guys we had to find,” said Hornell coach Kirk Scholes. “We thought maybe we could limit one, and hopefully one shot the ball pretty bad. They made shots. They got in a rhythm against it the third quarter. The first half we had opportunities to put the ball in the basket, but we missed some easy ones and had some shots that just didn’t fall tonight. I thought we were okay in the first half, it just didn’t go our way and they made more plays than us, made more shots than us. Their experience showed, and our youth showed.”

Tronetti opened both the third and fourth quarters with a three-pointer on his way to a game-high 21 points, hitting five treys. The three from the wing to start the fourth kickstarted a 25-7 quarter for the Lions (6-1), who nailed seven from downtown and scored 25 points in the final eight minutes.

“Going into this, I really didn’t think we were a team that could be boxed-and-one’d,” said Wellsville coach Raymie Auman. “When you do that you kind of say we’ve got to take this kid away and make other guys beat us. Joe, Al and Jimmy (McKinley) are on their third year of varsity, the Cooks can put the ball in the basket. There’s really no offense for it. It just took us a few quarters to figure out where to attack and how. The basket opened up for us and we got some confidence, and it kept going.”

On the flip side, the Wellsville defense kept Hornell stuck on 28 points for much of the fourth quarter.

“Our defense is what won this game,” Auman said. “Everyone will see the point differential, but the 32 is the important part. I told the guys, I knew they were going to do something tricky defensively. We struggled with it against Way-Co, and we said guys, it doesn’t matter what they do on defense if they can’t score and we limit them to one shot. That’s what happened, and we took care of the ball. Defense travels, defense wins at the end of the season. I’m really proud we anchored down defensively. Jimmy kept guys from getting to the basket by taking those charges. It’s only a few plays, but it’s so impactful. That’s a job no one wants but he eats it up and his toughness really gets us going.”

Acampora finished with 20 points and seven assists. Aiden and Colin Cook each had double-digit rebounds. Hornell’s Tommy Pieklo and Vinny Liberto drew the primary assignment on Jusianiec, following Wellsville’s leading scorer all over the court. The attention led to a scoreless first half for the junior, who got loose for two three-pointers during the fourth quarter surge and finished with eight points.

“Max had a tough night. He’s getting face-guarded, he’s not going to get a ton of open looks, but he played great defensively, got some big rebounds and really moved well,” Auman said. “It was a different kind of night for him but I’m proud that he hung in there. Hopefully we grow from this. This can’t be the peak, just another step.”

Chase Freeland was the lone Red Raider in double-figures, netting 13 points. Hornell suffered its first loss after starting the season 5-0.

“I thought we played hard enough and came in with the right mentality, the right attitude,” Scholes said. “This is a good, seasoned Wellsville team and they showed their experience tonight. I was proud of our effort, we just came up short at the offensive end. There’s things we can go back and learn from, grow from on tape and hopefully get better to make another run at it in a couple weeks.”

Hornell and Wellsville will meet again in the Barkley Showcase at Alfred State Jan. 11. First, the Red Raiders go to Penn Yan for matchups with Early College and the hosts Dec. 27 and Dec. 29. Wellsville is also in holiday tournament play in Elmira Dec. 28-29.

“We’ve got a really tough stretch,” Auman said. “This win means nothing means for our next matchup with Hornell. They’ve got a great coach, really talented kids and they’re going to regroup and come back stronger. The next game will be a grind.

“Johnson City is a Class A school with two great players,” Auman added of the next opponent. “We’ll have to be even better defensively. They pressure so we’ll have to do a great job taking care of the ball. That tournament in Elmira is top-notch, and if we can come out with two wins I’ll be extremely happy with where we’re at.”

Hornell 10 3 12 7 — 32

Wellsville 10 10 13 25 —58

HORNELL: Chase Freeland 5 3-3 13, Jackson White 1 3-5 5, Vinny Liberto 3 0-0 6, Tanner Stutzman 1 0-2 2, Connor O’Rourke 1 0-1 2, Ethan Nichols 1 0-2 2, Timmy Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 6-11 32.

WELLSVILLE: Alec Acampora 7 2-2 20, Max Jusianiec 2 2-2 8, Aiden Cook 1 0-0 2, Gage Caldwell 1 0-0 2, Joe Tronetti 6 4-4 21, Colin Cook 2 1-2 5. Totals: 19 9-10 58.

3-point goals: Wellsville 11 (Acampora 4, Jusianiec 2, Tronetti 5). Total fouls: H 10, W 14. Fouled out: None.