CANISTEO — The Canisteo-Greenwood Lady Redskins picked up a big SCAA win Friday evening with a dominating 83-37 win at home over Campbell-Savona.

Selena Hopson had an outstanding game, scoring eight points to go along with 10 rebounds and also picked up five steals in the win. Jordan Burley had a blocked shot.

Canisteo-Greenwood (4-4) now hosts Arkport/Canaseraga on Dec. 28 at 7:15 p.m.

Dansville 64, Wayland-Cohocton 43

DANSVILLE — The Dansville Lady Mustangs picked up an LCAA win at home and handed arch-rival Wayland-Cohocton a 64-43 defeat Friday evening in Dansville.

Grace Rittenhouse led the charge with 15 points, five rebounds, one assist and three steals. Arayana Young also reached double digits, scoring 12 points to go along with seven rebounds, one steal and two blocks.

The Mustangs dominated the glass, as two different players also finished with double digit rebounding numbers. Madison Akers finished with three points, 16 rebounds, two assists and three steals while Jackie Blechinger added seven points, 15 rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Wayland-Cohocton was led by the duo of Madison Gregorius and Delaney Brehm. Gregorius finished with a game-high 20 points while Brehm added 13 in the loss.

Dansville (5-0) now heads to a Christmas Tournament at Churchville-Chili on Dec. 27, where the Lady Mustangs will play the hosts in a 3:15 p.m. game. Wayland-Cohocton (4-3) also heads to a Christmas Tournament in Wilson, where the Golden Eagles face off with Avon at 6 p.m., also on Dec. 27.

Jasper-Troupsburg 46, Rochester Prep 33

JASPER — Six different players scored five points or more Friday evening as the Jasper-Troupsburg Lady Wildcats defeated Rochester Prep by a 46-33 final in Jasper.

Hailey Potter led the way with 10 points. Allyson Hayes and Jade Atherton each scored nine. Sydney Dennison had eight points while Taylor Aldrich and Taryn Hayes each recorded five points in the win.

Jasper-Troupsburg (3-5) now hosts Canisteo-Greenwood on Friday, Jan. 4 at 5:30 p.m.

Cuba-Rushford 61, Salamanca 36

CUBA – Cuba-Rushford felt right back at home after its Scio Christmas Tournament title win, as the Rebels held visiting Salamanca to single digits in the first half in a 61-36 win for their fifth consecutive victory on Friday.

“We came out really strong in the third quarter, and we settled down offensively. We were able to extend the lead from that point on. It was a really good effort by the girls,” said C-R coach Molly McMahon.

Kate Howe went off once again for Cuba-Rushford (5-4), as she picked up a 24-point, 10-board double-double to pace the offense. Kirstyn Snyder chipped in with a solid 18 point evening, while Cameron Shaw had eight boards.

The Lady Rebels will go for six in a row after the Christmas break, as they head for Bolivar-Richburg on Jan. 4.

Salamanca 7 7 10 12 – 36

Cuba-Rushford 16 12 20 13 – 61

SALAMANCA: Zoe Gross 4 0-3 11, Aly Hill 1 0-0 2, Leya Slade 2 2-8 6, Emma Brown 1 0-0 2, Kylee Dowdy 7 1-2 15. Totals: 12 3-13 36.

CUBA-RUSHFORD: Jen Burrows 1 1-4 3, Rebekah Clark 3 1-2 7, Kate Howe 10 4-9 24, Kirstyn Snyder 8 1-1 18, Cameron Shaw 4 1-1 9. Totals: 26 8-17 61. 3-point goals: Salamanca 3 (Gross), C-R 1 (Snyder). Total Fouls: Salamanca 18, C-R 15. Fouled out: Warrior (S).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wayland-Cohocton 61, Dansville 50

DANSVILLE — The Wayland-Cohocton boys took the second game of the night in a rivalry doubleheader in Dansville, as the Golden Eagles defeated the host Mustangs by a 61-50 final in Dansville Friday night.

Connor Englert turned in a great performance, scoring a game-high 27 points. Cameron Huber also added 15 in the win, while DeAndre Green chipped in eight.

Dansville was led by Arrik Gerber, who scored 13 points while adding five rebounds and four assists. Dylan Race also chipped in with eight points, seven rebounds and four assists. Drew Morrow nearly had a double-double with eight points and seven rebounds.

Wayland-Cohocton improves to 3-5 with twin and now hist the road to Penn Yan on Dec. 27 for a 7:30 p.m. contest against Penn Yan. Dansville (2-4) now heads to Keshequa for a Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27 where the Mustangs will play Warsaw at 1 p.m.

Avoca 82, Jasper-Troupsburg 61

AVOCA — Nathan Nunn and LaDre Stanford both turned in great performances as the Avoca Tigers defeated Jasper-Troupsburg by an 82-61 final in Avoca on Friday evening.

Dunn scored 30 points while adding 16 rebounds, four assists and four steals. Stanford added 27 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, had four assists, seven steals and three blocks.

Devin Stowe added seven points and seven assists while Brady Brandow had seven points and four assists.

Avoca (9-0) now heads to Pal-Mac on Dec. 28 for a 6 p.m. game. Jasper-Troupsburg (4-4) hosts its annual holiday tournament on Dec. 27, starting with a game against Northern Potter at 7:15 p.m.

Campbell-Savona 50, Canisteo-Greenwood 46

CAMPBELL — Campbell-Savona narrowly defeated Canisteo-Greenwood by a 50-46 final Friday evening in an SCAA contest in Cambell.

Canisteo-Greenwood (3-5) now heads to the Keshequa Tink McVean Holiday tournament on Dec. 27 to play host Keshequa at 1 p.m.

No further statistics were available at press time.