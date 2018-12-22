BOSTON, Mass. – Playing its second straight road game against a team predicted to win its conference, St. Bonaventure came up just short on Friday, falling 64-59 at Northeastern at Matthews Arena.

St. Bonaventure (4-8) played the Huskies nearly even the whole game, but the difference was a 17-3 run that put Northeastern in front 47-38 with 9:56 remaining. Prior to that, the Bonnies had started the second half well and took a 35-30 lead by the 15:08 mark on a jumper by Courtney Stockard.

The lead still belonged to the Bonnies at 37-36 when Northeastern (5-6) senior point guard Vasa Pusica sparked his team, scoring a three-point play and then assisting two more scores. Pusica capped a 9-0 run with a layup that gave Northeastern its largest lead of the game at 47-38.

The Bonnies fought back, and Osun Osunniyi's dunk and free throw cut the deficit to 53-52 with 4:45 remaining.

After a Northeastern score, Kyle Lofton tied the game with a three-pointer at the 3:33 mark. However, the Bonnies went cold from there and the Huskies scored eight unanswered points to grab control at 63-55. Northeastern wound up 12-17 (70 percent) from the field in the second half.

The first half was tightly contested with strong defense by both clubs. The Bonnies went 6-22 from the field but trailed only 27-25 at halftime thanks to going 4-8 from three-point range and 9-10 at the free throw line.

The Bonnies' third straight loss drops them to 4-8 on the season. Northeastern, which was picked to win the Colonial Athletic Association, improved to 6-6.

Jalen Poyser (12 points) and Kyle Lofton (11) joined Stockard in double figure scoring. Osunniyi finished with four points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots.

3 keys

A big run midway through the second half propelled Northeastern to the victory.

St. Bonaventure came back to tie the game, but only scored four points over the final 3:33 as Northeastern pulled away.

Senior Courtney Stockard led the Bonnies with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Game notes

Senior LaDarien Griffin returned to the Bona lineup and had three points, one rebound and two steals in 26 minutes. Griffin had not played since suffering a knee injury in the season-opener against Bucknell.

Pusica, a preseason All-CAA choice, was not expected to play due to a hand injury which had sidelined him for the past three weeks, but he played 31 minutes and scored 16 points with seven assists.

Up next

St. Bonaventure returns to action on Dec. 29 when it travels to Syracuse to face the Orange in the Carrier Dome at 2 p.m.