ANDOVER – It was a close battle all throughout the evening in Andover.

But in the second half, the Lady Panthers got the jump and were able to hold onto the lead until the final buzzer, using a 13-5 run of Canisteo-Greenwood to move to 8-1 on the season behind a 48-41 win on Monday.

“We didn’t play well at all, we missed a lot of easy lay-ups. But, the girls remembered how to play defense after we gave up a basket in the first four possessions,” said Andover coach Jake Bannerman. “A couple of games so far, we have started slow, so we have to figure out a way to prepare ourselves better. Now we have a break so the girls can rest up and come back healthy down the stretch.”

Canisteo-Greenwood (3-4) was red hot in the first 3:30 of the game to key an 8-0 run. The Lady Panthers finished off the frame with an 11-3 run that carried into the second stanza.

That was when it all broke loose for the Lady Panthers (8-1), as Emily Wahl led the charge. Wahl finished with a game-high 23 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Morgan Barber helped the cause with 10 points, while Tess Spangenburg had nine.

On the flip side, Elizabeth Roach paced the Canisteo-Greenwood offense with 19 points.

The Lady Panthers will return to the floor in the new year, as they host Bolivar-Richburg on Jan. 8. Canisteo-Greenwood will return home to host Campbell-Savona on Friday.

Canisteo-Greenwood 14 5 8 14 – 41

Andover 11 13 10 14 – 48

CANISTEO-GREENWOOD: Jordan Burley 1 0-0 2, Selena Hopson 1 1-2 3, Savannah Ambuski 3 1-2 7, Lillian Mullen 2 0-0 4, Elizabeth Roach 8 3-8 19, Gretchen Hendrickson 2 0-0 6. Totals: 17 5-12 41.

ANDOVER: Leah Simon 1 0-0 2, Tess Spangenburg 4 0-2 9, Katie Calladine 1 0-0 2, Emily Wahl 8 7-9 23, Morgan Barber 5 0-0 10, Kelsie Niedermaier 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 7-11 48.

3-point goals: C-G 2 (Hendrickson), Andover 1 (Spangenburg). Total Fouls: C-G 15, Andover 13. Fouled out: None.

Genesee Valley 33, Hinsdale 32

HINSDALE – In the slimmest of margins, a game can come down to the littlest of details. In Hinsdale on Monday, it came down to the charity stripe, as Genesee Valley finished with an 8-for-10 outing at the line to come back and knock off the Lady Bobcats in the waning minutes by a 33-32 count.

“They did better at the foul line, we didn’t,” Hinsdale coach Steve Noll said. “We couldn’t finish the plays. It was a tough loss, and the girls were upset. We watched a lead get away and that was hard to swallow. We did outplay them, but just couldn’t hold onto it.”

Mackenzie Bennett and Kayla Brooks led their respective teams in scoring, with Bennett pacing the Genesee Valley (3-1) offense with 14 points. Hailey Herring provided eight points for the Lady Jags.

Brooks led the Lady Bobcats (1-3) with 14 points of her own. Ashley Chapman had seven while Kaitlynn Roberson and Lindsey Veno each grabbed eight boards for Hinsdale, which returns to action in the new year on Jan. 2 against Bolivar-Richburg at home.

Genesee Valley will welcome in Whitesville on Wednesday.

Genesee Valley 5 6 9 13 – 33

Hinsdale 3 8 12 9 – 32

GENESEE VALLEY: Maddy Herdman 1 0-0 2, Bailey Bennett 2 0-0 5, Hailey Herring 3 2-2 8, Mackenzie Bennett 4 4-4 14, Arianna Gordon 1 2-4 4. Totals: 11 8-10 33. HINSDALE: Kaitlynn Roberson 1 0-2 2, Ashley Chapman 3 0-4 7, Kayla Brooks 6 0-0 14, Kiley Tuttle 2 0-0 5, Kailey Rowland 0 0-2 0, Megan Jozwiak 1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Pryzbyla 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 0-8 32.

3-point goals: GV 3 (M. Bennett 2, B. Bennett), Hinsdale 4 (Brooks 2, Chapman, Tuttle). Total Fouls: GV 12, Hinsdale 12. Fouled out: B. Bennett (GV).

Whitesville 57, Belfast 25

WHITESVILLE – The Lady Jays of Whitesville started the game with a 23-0 run in the first quarter that set the tone for the rest of the game in their 57-25 win on Monday.

Falyn Lewis-Ellison recorded a double-double to head the Whitesville (5-1) offense, netting 17 points to go with 10 boards, six steals and four assists. Kendra Stebbins was not far behind as she contributed 13 points, while Kate Pensyl had eight points, five boards and four steals.

Belfast (0-5) was led by Emma Sullivan, who sank two of the team’s three triples on her way to 10 points.

Whitesville will head out to Genesee Valley on Wednesday, while the Lady Bulldogs await the new year for their next game, as they visit Friendship on Jan. 4.

Belfast 0 14 6 5 – 25 Whitesville 23 15 11 8 – 57

BELFAST: Anna Drozdowski 2 0-0 4, Junie Shaw 1 2-4 4, Alicia Borden 1 0-0 2, Shannon Durrigan 1 0-0 3, Emma Sullivan 4 0-0 10, Cierra Wallace 1 0-2 2. Totals: 10 2-6 25.

WHITESVILLE: Jenna Jackson 2 0-0 4, Kendra Stebbins 5 2-2 13, Carleigh Folts 2 0-0 4, Vanessa Hall 4 1-2 9, Onalee Emery 1 0-0 2, Falyn Lewis-Ellison 8 0-0 17, Kate Pensyl 4 0-0 8. Totals: 26 3-4 57.

3-point goals: Belfast 3 (Sullivan 2, Durrigan), Whitesville 2 (Stebbins, Lewis-Ellison). Total Fouls: Belfast 5, Whitesville 4. Fouled out: None.

Hammondsport 60, Scio 20

HAMMONDSPORT – The Lady Lakers caught fire in the first half, as they started the game out with a 19-7 run of Scio, rolling to a 60-20 win over the Lady Tigers on Monday.

“It was a long second half. Hammondsport was a good team, but we need to learn how to play a whole game, not just pieces of it. That’s been the story of our season so far," said Scio coach Bethany Fuller.

Scio (2-3) was led by Alannah Allen's nine points. The Lady Tigers will return to the hardwood on Wednesday at Houghton Academy.

Scio 7 9 2 2 – 20

Hammondsport 19 14 11 16 – 60

SCIO: Ashlynn Scotchmer 1 0-2 2, Emily Stilson 1 0-2 2, Mehgan Force 2 0-0 4, Alannah Allen 3 2-6 9, Lauryn Force 1 1-4 3. Totals: 8 3-14 20.

HAMMONDSPORT: Paula Garcia 1 1-2 3, Shelby Sherman 2 0-0 4, Maddie Sprague 1 0-0 2, Amanda O’Donnell 3 0-0 6, Destiny Hammond 7 3-4 18, Jillian Underhill 3 5-9 11, Tea’ Flynn 1 0-0 2, Ana Salom 4 2-4 10, McKenzie Roscoe 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 11-19 60. 3-point goals: Scio 1 (Allen), Hammondsport 1 (Hammond). Total Fouls: Scio 15, Hammondsport 14. Fouled out: M. Force (S).

Fillmore 73, Friendship 19

FILLMORE – It was an even balance all throughout Fillmore’s side of the scorebook on Monday, as Hannah Roeske led the way with 13 points in the team’s 73-19 home win in The Rock on Monday over Friendship.

Tayler Bedow provided nine points for Fillmore (7-0), while Erin Mawn and Carlee Miller followed with eight and seven points respectively. Friendship (1-6) was led by Mackenzie Faulkner, who recorded a team-high 12 points.

Fillmore will hit the road for Bolivar-Richburg on Thursday, while Friendship hosts Belfast in 2019, on Jan. 4.

Friendship 3 6 3 7 – 19

Fillmore 21 21 14 17 – 73

FRIENDSHIP: Mackenzie Faulkner 5 1-2 12, Jordan Holly 1 0-0 2, Charis Ruxton 2 0-0 5. Totals: 8 1-2 19.

FILLMORE: Riley Voss 2 1-1 6, Hannah Roeske 6 0-1 13, Macy Miller 2 0-0 4, Tayler Bedow 3 3-6 9, Erin Mawn 4 0-0 8, Carlee Miller 3 1-1 7, Carmen Mancuso 2 0-0 5, Adeline Roeske 2 0-0 4, Zoe Beardsley 1 1-2 4, Jadyn Mucher 2 0-0 4, Emma Cole 2 1-2 5, Harley Miller 0 1-4 1, Morgan Byer 1 0-0 3. Totals: 30 8-17 73.

3-point goals: Friendship 2 (Faulkner, Ruxton), Fillmore 5 (Voss, H. Roeske, Mancuso, Beardsley, Byer). Total Fouls: Friendship 14, Fillmore 6. Fouled out: None.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bolivar-Richburg 63, Andover 45

BOLIVAR – For much of the first half, Andover had the upper hand behind a massive second quarter effort. As for Bolivar-Richburg, it saved the best effort for last.

Fresh out of the locker rooms for the second half, the Wolverines wasted no time, as they went to work on a massive 24-9 run of their own in the third quarter, taking the lead back in their 63-45 win over the Panthers on Monday.

“We had that one bad quarter in the second, and we couldn’t get a stop on defense,” said B-R coach Jeff Margeson. “That (Chris) Calladine kid had a big run there. Coming out at half, the three-pointers started falling. Adam’s (Jones) had most of those for us, especially in the third, and that’s when we put the throttle down.”

The three-point game began to heat up behind Jones’ effort in the third quarter, recording three of the team’s six triples to set the tone on the 24-point frame. The Bolivar-Richburg senior finished with 13 points.

Hudson Evingham led the charge for the Wolverines (4-3) with 17 points. Micah Crump followed with 14 points, while Riley McDonald pitched in with a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double.

As for Andover (2-4), Chris Calladine led the way with 16 points. Spencer Cook had nine points for the Panthers, who are back home on Thursday to host Jasper-Troupsburg.

Bolivar-Richburg will ring in the new year on Jan. 2, as they host Port Allegany.

Andover 6 21 9 9 – 45

Bolivar-Richburg 9 14 24 19 – 63

ANDOVER: Grady Terhune 1 0-1 2, Spencer Cook 4 0-3 9, Marc Givens 0 4-4 4, Chris Calladine 6 3-5 16, Chris Walker 0 3-4 3, Colby Walker 2 0-0 4, Preston Ordway 2 2-6 7. Totals: 15 12-23 45.

BOLIVAR-RICHBURG: Landon Danaher 0 0-2 0, Micah Crump 5 3-6 14, Hudson Evingham 8 1-5 17, Riley Danaher 1 2-2 4, Isaac Scott 1 0-0 2, Riley McDonald 5 1-3 13, Adam Jones 5 0-0 13. Totals: 25 7-18 63. 3-point goals: Andover 3 (Cook, Calladine, Ordway), B-R 6 (Jones 3, McDonald 2, Crump). Total Fouls: Andover 19, B-R 16. Fouled out: Givens (A).

Avoca 60, Pal-Mac 38

AVOCA — Avoca improved to 8-0 on the season with a dominating 60-38 win at home thanks to some lockdown defense.

The Tigers jumped out to a 20-8 after the first quarter behind 11 points from LaDre Stanford and simply never looked back.

Stanford finished with a game high 27 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, swiped eight steals and blocked four shots. Nathan Nunn finished with 18 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked three shots. Devin Stowe scored 10 points and dished out five assists for the Tigers.

Avoca (8-0) will host Jasper-Troupsburg Friday at 7:30 p.m.