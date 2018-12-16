Wellsville improves to 4-0 on season

WELLSVILLE – For the third time in the last four years, the Lady Lions of Wellsville have started the season with a perfect 3-0 record to kick off the month of December. They managed to do that while spending the majority of their time on the road.

On Friday, it was their only return home to the Lion’s Den this year. Until the calendar turns to 2019, that is.

Wellsville wanted to ring the new season in just right at home, doing just that and much more, starting the contest with a big 13-2 run on their longtime rival Wayland-Cohocton and never looking back, as the Lions moved to 4-0 on the season with a hefty 52-27 win over the Lady Eagles.

“I’m so pleased, this is the best we’ve shot so far this year,” Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord said. “I thought we’ve been struggling so far this year finding our open looks and taking our shots. We finally got some to drop, and you can’t say enough about the defense right along with it. We gave up one basket in transition, and even that was great.”

The Lady Lions (4-0) dominated all fronts of the game in front of their home crowd, and they couldn’t have done it without Jana Whitehouse’s assistance on the floor, as she started the game off on the right foot by recording 11 of the team’s 13 points in the first quarter, three of those buckets from downtown.

Whitehouse finished with a game-high 17 points, and five of the seven treys Wellsville had to offer.

“Jana works hard, and she’s a shooter,” said Alvord of her senior. “It’s nice to see her work as hard as she does. It paid off, and it was nice to see her stroke the net. Just the balance that we had in scoring tonight, that was also pleasing to see in general.”

Both teams were dead even in the second quarter, as Wayland-Cohocton (3-2) managed to catch on to cut the lead down, but found themselves trailing by a 27-14 count at the break. In the third quarter, it was a slow go of things, but the Lady Lions found a way to finish strong with a 9-0 scoreless run, and 14-4 outscoring altogether to put the game away for good.

Behind Whitehouse in the scorebook, it was an even spread of scoring for the Lady Lions, with Marley Adams following up with 10 points. Jaylynn Mess added eight points, while Regan Marsh was busy on the boards, grabbing eight of them. Quincy Buckley dished out four assists and provided four steals.

The Lady Eagles were led by Delaney Brehm, who was busy inside with 10 team-high points. Madison Gregorius chimed in with eight of her own for Wayland-Cohocton, which hits the road for Dansville on Wednesday.

As for the Lady Lions, they’re back in action next Friday on the road, as they battle with Allegany County rival Whitesville – a team off to a flying start of its own, winning four of their first five.

“Hopefully we can take some momentum into the game against Whitesville,” said Alvord. “There’ll be no surprises with them after playing them the past few years. Duane (Brubaker) does a nice job with them, and Falyn Lewis-Ellison is a very good ballplayer. I’m glad we have the week to prepare, but we’ll be ready.”

Wayland-Cohocton 2 12 4 9 – 27 Wellsville 13 14 14 8 – 52

WAY-CO: Kailey Johnson 2 0-0 4, Rachel Joseph 1 0-1 2, Madison Gregorius 4 0-0 8, Delaney Brehm 5 0-2 10, Kim Gascon 0 3-4 3. Totals: 12 3-7 27. WELLSVILLE: Marley Adams 2 6-10 10, Quincy Buckley 2 0-0 4, Emily Costello 1 0-0 2, Taylor Adams 2 0-0 5, Jaylynn Mess 3 1-1 8, Jana Whitehouse 6 0-0 17, Kaylee Coleman 0 0-4 0, Regan Marsh 1 0-2 2, Mattie Buckley 3 0-0 6. Totals: 19 7-17 52. 3-point goals: Wellsville 7 (Whitehouse 5, Mess, T. Adams). Total Fouls: Way-Co 11, Wellsville 4. Fouled out: None.