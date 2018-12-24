Carl Allen Margeson, 82 of Penn Yan passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 18, 2018.

Friends and family may attend a Celebration of Carl’s life at the Penn Yan Moose Lodge, 301 E. Elm St., Penn Yan at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Carl was born Aug. 8, 1936 in Penn Yan to Charles and Ethel (Champlin) Margeson. He had a brother, Charles, and sister, Virginia. They were raised in Benton on the farm and Carl’s future would continue there. Right out of high school, he married Erva Mortensen. Carl and Erva had four children, Carl Richard, Vicki, Kim, and Michelle, and raised their family in Benton Center. Carl loved the country life, working outside, tending the huge vegetable garden, had a love for his horses and working with wood.

He worked for Fred Hamm on the farm, then went onto Longs Trucking, which started his career in becoming an over the road truck driver. He was employed at Penn Yan Express for 20 plus years, and transferred to Herrs Trucking after Penn Yan Express closed its operation in Penn Yan. He loved his work as an over-the-road truck driver, and after retiring from that profession, he continue to drive, working for Martin Electric being their driver and hauler. Carl was a wonderful father and fully embraced being a grandfather, and loved all of his grandchildren very much.

He loved to travel, and drove to Wyoming to see his sister, Virginia and family a few times in his later years. For the last eight years he has had the joy of having his companion Pat Andersen in his life. He loved her and enjoyed her company, and traveling with her. They were always there for each other during the high and low moments in their lives. Carl was a regular at the Dresden Diner. He met many wonderful people there, made many many friends, and continued those friendships over the years. He always have a joke and liked making people laugh.

He loved giving the waitresses a hard time, and they loved giving it right back to him. Carl was a great father, grandfather, great-grandfather, companion and friend. He will be missed by so many. Carl is survived by three of his children; Carl, Vicki Dailey (Daryl Jones), Kim, his sister, Virginia, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ethel, his brother, Charles, and his youngest daughter, Michelle.

Memorial contributions may be made in Carl’s memory to the Keuka Comfort Care Home, P.O. Box 107, Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527 or to the American Cancer Society, 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, N.Y. 14620. Memories of Carl may be shared with his family and friends at www.townsendwoodfuneralchapel.com