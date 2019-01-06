The Seneca Watershed Intermunicipal Organization (SWIO) is conducting a search for the new watchdog/advocate to protect Seneca Lake as a clean source of water. According to Mark Venuti, chair of SWIO, State Sen. Pam Helming got $110 million in Clean Water funds tucked in the state budget, and $200,000 of that is earmarked for the Town of Geneva to hire the Seneca Watershed Steward, and to fund program efforts. The SWIO Steward is a full-time, benefits-eligible, administrative salaried position for $59,000 per year. Venuti says Hobart & William Smith Colleges will manage payroll and the Finger Lakes Institute (FLI) will provide office space. Venuti says this arrangement of support relieves SWIO of the burden of administration and paying for office space.

Venuti says he expects the steward will report day-to-day to Dr. Lisa Cleckner, Director of the FLI, and to the SWIO governance group as an executive committee. SWIO hopes to fill the position by the end of January, and already has six applicants for the post.

According to the request for applications, the Seneca Watershed Steward will work on behalf of SWIO to “identify and implement projects in the watershed and lake to improve the water quality of Seneca Lake. The watershed steward will be the “on the ground” Seneca Lake expert and work with a number of different stakeholder groups, including the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association, county governments, water purveyors, business and tourism entities, Soil and Water Conservation Districts, agricultural producers, academic institutions, Keuka Lake (part of the Seneca Lake watershed) organizations, and citizens to ensure that the lake remains a Class AA drinking water source. An annual work plan for this position will be developed in consultation with a small governance group (five members) from intermunicipal groups of Seneca and Keuka Lakes, watershed associations of Seneca and Keuka Lakes, and the Finger Lakes Institute at Hobart and William Smith Colleges.”

The steward’s duties will include but aren’t limited to:

• Become a site expert for Seneca watershed issues and provide guidance to steer the programming and actions of SWIO;

• Update and maintain Seneca watershed information, including watershed quality data and water quality improvement projects underway in the six county watershed area;

• Assist with development and implementation of a Nine-Element Watershed Plan for the Seneca Lake watershed (which includes Keuka Lake);

• Identify and initiate programs that support the strategies and actions identified in Seneca Lake Watershed Management Plans to address water quality issues;

• Develop and deliver targeted outreach and education programs to improve understanding of Seneca watershed issues for local government representatives, municipal staff, community leaders, local boards, and elected officials on topics such as land development, water management, and clean water financing;

• Identify and pursue funding sources, including developing a sustainable funding model to support the function and operations of a Seneca Watershed Management entity into the future.

The steward must possess

- A bachelor’s degree in environmental science, watershed management, or equivalent technical experience in a related field;

- Project management experience;

- Previous work experience on public-private multi-stakeholder initiatives;

- Willingness and ability to travel and to work nights and weekends on occasion

SWIO hopes for candidates who have Soil and Water District work experience, and have knowledge of aquatic science, grant writing experience, agriculture, and highway departments. The full job description is posted at www.hws.edu/offices/hr/employment. Contact ferran@hws.edu with questions.

ABOUT SWIO

Forty municipalities in the five counties (Chemung, Ontario, Schuyler, Seneca, and Yates) within the Seneca Lake watershed have been asked to join as voting members of the Seneca Watershed Intermunicipal Organization in a Memorandum of Understanding for the protection and improvement of Seneca Lake’s water. The Seneca Lake watershed includes all of Keuka Lake’s watershed.

In Yates County, according to SWIO, the towns of Milo, Potter, Starkey, and Torrey, and the villages of Dundee, Dresden, and Penn Yan have all joined. The Town of Jerusalem is still to decide. The towns of Middlesex and Italy are outside the watershed area. Only Barrington and Benton have so far indicated their unwillingness to join as participating members, despite Benton having several miles of Seneca Lake shoreline.

Earlier in 2018, Benton Town Supervisor John Prendergast said he has attended some of the SWIO meetings, and the town may be open to joining in the future; but Prendergast fears the good intentions of SWIO will expand over time to become an “autocratic, mandating authority. My concerns are protecting the rights of the town’s citizens and their agricultural interests,” says Prendergast.

Each member municipality appoints one member to participate in regular meetings and report actions to their local government. One representative from each of the regional planning boards (Genesee/Finger Lakes Regional Planning Council and Southern Tier Central Regional Planning and Development Board), one representative from each county Soil and Water Conservation District, and one representative each from water quality interest groups such as Finger Lakes Institute and Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association may be ex officio members of the organization.