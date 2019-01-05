CORNING - Corning Community College will receive state funds to leverage a $4 million partnership with Siemens Inc. to make the campus more energy efficient.

CCC will receive $1 million in state funding, a part of the 2018 Regional Economic Development Council Awards to the Southern Tier, announced in mid-December by Empire State Development Commissioner Howard Zemsky.

The public-private partnership will soon begin the process of improving the energy efficiency at the CCC campus.

Stephanie Specchio, a CCC spokesperson, said the funding will also facilitate the establishment of the college’s Center for STEAM Innovation at Schuyler Hall at the main Spencer Hill campus.

Katherine P. Douglas, president of CCC, said the state-of-the-art equipment will allow the college to explore and expand public-private partnerships with local employers in order to meet their workforce needs.

“The Center for STEAM Innovation will be an interdisciplinary facility that will unleash the power of innovation and collaboration as a result of the transformative power that comes from working in synergy across boundaries,” Douglas said. “The programs that the center will help us develop will further empower us to meet our region’s workforce needs - with new programs and new training techniques, including apprenticeship opportunities.”

The faculty and industry mentorship in the Center for STEAM Innovation will prepare students with a rigorous education in new and emerging areas of technology, design, and science that support industries like advanced manufacturing, Douglas said. Academic programs to be incorporated include mechatronics with this grant award and digital design in the near future.

“We are grateful to New York state and the governor for the continued support of our mission to prepare students for rewarding careers in the 21st century as we meet the needs of local business and industry,” Douglas said.