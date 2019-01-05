Would you like to know more about how the local news is gathered and presented in The Chronicle-Express?

Do you have ideas for news coverage? Do you wonder why some things appear in the paper but not on the website? Do you wonder how we choose which issues to cover?

Do you just want to dive a little deeper into some of the local issues that appear on The Chronicle-Express news pages and website?

Share ideas and tips, and pose questions at an informal session from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan.

Get advice about the best way to share letters to the editor, news releases and photos when Editor Gwen Chamberlain holds Editor Office Hours at the Library Jan. 11.