The owner of a $4 million Mega Millions ticket purchased in Erie County, Pa., hasn’t come forward to claim his or her prize just yet.

Lottery officials said as of Friday at 10 a.m., no winner had come forward with the ticket.

A Mega Millions with Megaplier ticket sold for the Tuesday drawing matched all five white balls drawn, 34-44-57-62-70, but not the yellow Mega Ball, 14. It was sold with the $1 Megaplier option, which boosted the prize to $4 million instead of $1 million, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery Association.

The ticket was sold at GetGo, 6400 Peach St., Summit Township. The store will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

A single ticket sold in New York matched all five white balls drawn and the Mega Ball to win a jackpot with an estimated $437 million annuity value, or $261.8 million cash. It is the eighth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

The jackpot for the next drawing, on Friday, has an estimated annuity value of $40 million. Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. The ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest lottery office. Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions prizes expire one year from the drawing date.