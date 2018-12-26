NUNDA — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty Wednesday reported the arrest of a Bath man and Bath woman on charges following a traffic stop on Interstate 390.

On Dec. 22, Deputy Shawn Whitford conducted a traffic stop for traffic violations. The driver was identified as Sean Kohlmeir, 32, of Bath. A driver’s license check revealed Kohlmeir’s license was suspended three times.

During the the traffic stop a passenger in the vehicle, Nitashia L. Robb, 27, of Bath was observed with items indicative of drug use in the vehicle. As the investigation continued, 75 hypodermic needles were recovered, packaging commonly used for narcotics, and two stolen purses and candy from a Dollar General were recovered.

Robb was charged with second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class A-misdemeanor and three counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Kohlmeier was also taken into custody for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Robb and Kohlmeier were transported to the Livingston County Jail to await arraignment. While they were being checked into Central Booking by Deputies at the Livingston County Jail, a post arrest search of his patrol vehicle, allegedly turned up a bag of suspected heroin/fentanyl under the seat where Robb had been sitting. The substance was field tested and showed positive for fentanyl. Robb was subsequently charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence, a class-E felony.

Both subjects were arraigned in the Livingston County Central Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) at the Livingston County Jail. Kohlmeier was remanded to the custody of the Sheriff on $200 cash bail or $400 bond and Robb on $4,000 cash bail or $8,000 bond.

While Robb was being changed into a jail outfit, a bag of suspected heroin/fentanyl was located on her person. The substance was later field tested and found to be fentanyl. Robb was then charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband, a class-D felony and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Robb was arraigned on the new charges, and the judge set additional bail at $1,500 cash or $2,000 bond.

Deputy Michael Phillips of the STOP DWI Unit did assist on scene. The Geneseo Police Department assisted with a female search roadside and the Nunda Police Department assisted with the stolen candy portion of the investigation from the Nunda Dollar General.