ALFRED — As 2018 comes to a close, Alfred State College is taking a look back at some of its biggest stories from the year, from the introduction of a new logo and mascot, to completion of the first phase of the MacKenzie Makeover, and more.

The following are some major highlights, in no particular order, from 2018:

· Alfred State introduced a new logo, as well as a new animal mascot: an ox named “Big Blue.”

· With the first phase of the MacKenzie Makeover project wrapping up earlier this year, the second phase of the renovation to the largest residence hall on campus is now underway.

· Alfred State officially became a member of NCAA Division III athletics.

· ASC continues to excel in the US News & World Report’s Best Colleges list. Among all Northern Colleges in an 11-state region, Alfred State is ranked No. 12 overall, No. 5 for public schools, and No. 1 among all SUNY institutions in the category. US News also ranks the college the No. 3 Best College for Veterans when listing public colleges in the North.

· Alfred State celebrated an impressive new, state-of-the-art facility that now houses the building trades: building construction program – the Workforce Development Center.

· Professors and Department Chairs Dr. Alex Bitterman and Erin Vitale made a powerful difference when they helped install sustainable solar devices for Puerto Rican communities in need.

· Automotive Trades students earned victories in several categories in the Green Grand Prix at Watkins Glen.

· With the addition of several healthcare-related majors in the past few years, and with even more in the pipeline, Alfred State created a new home for these current and future programs: the Allied Health Department.

· The college partnered with HistoriCorps on several restoration projects in Allegany, the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area on the border of Tennessee and Kentucky, and California.

· For the third straight year, Alfred State’s Basic Utility Vehicle (BUV) Team earned a first-place finish in the annual intercollegiate BUV Design Competition in Batavia, OH.

Other notable highlights from this past year include breaking ground on House 56, Betsy Penrose being named the associate vice president for Enrollment Management, Dr. Daniel Katz joining the college as the new dean of Arts and Sciences, Interim Dean of the School of Applied Technology Jeffrey Stevens assisting with solar training in Nigeria, and Day of Giving raising $158,403 from 986 donors.