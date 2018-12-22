CORNING - The WineGlass Marathon has donated more than $500,000 to local nonprofits since 2011.

Sheila Sutton, race director, said the WineGlass Marathon, a top destination race and one of the top races in the state, is about more than just running. It’s also about giving back to the communities in which the race is run.

In 2018, the Wineglass organization donated nearly $67,000 to more than 50 local non-profit and civic groups, officials said. Since starting the donation policy in 2011, the annual event has donated more than $500,000 back into the local community.

“We were thrilled to have Guthrie be part of this event,” Sutton said. “With the passion and support from over 2,300 volunteers, Wineglass weekend was a huge success.”

Sutton said with the help of five law enforcement agencies, eight fire departments, Steuben County and local public works departments, law enforcement bikers ensured runner and spectator safety.

“Our volunteers take pride in their community,” Sutton said. “The generous spirit of time and effort by Wineglass volunteers spans all ages and backgrounds. To be able to thank the groups that help us achieve our mission is one of the most rewarding things we do.”

Volunteers included groups like Girls on the Run, Bath-Haverling Academic All Stars, Corning Christian Academy, and 11 different sports teams including several from Corning-Painted Post High School and Elmira College.



To learn more about the Wineglass Race Series, the various organizations involved, or ways you can get involved volunteering, visit the race’s website at www.wineglassmarathon.com or on Facebook.