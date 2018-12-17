CORNING - It was a festive Sunday evening at the Nasser Civic Center Ice Rink.

The Corning Figure Skating Club held its 7th annual holiday skating event. Then families were able to skate with Santa and frients.

“The skaters put so much work into learning their routines and take a lot of pride in what they do,” said City Parks and Recreation Director Alex Hamilton. “It was great to watch Sunday and an especially good success.”

Families then filled the Nasser Civic Center to skate with Santa and friends.

According to Hamilton, children enjoyed skating with Santa, Mrs. Claus, Rudolph, Frosty and the Elves at the event.

“They really enjoyed skating with Santa and friends,” Hamilton said. “We had a wonderful turnout.”

The Nasser Civic Center Ice Rink opened late this fall and will remain open until mid-March for what is expected to be another busy, exciting season.

Regular admission for public skating is $1.50 for children under 5, $3.25 for youth, $4 for adults and $3.50 senior citizens. Skate rentals are $2.75.