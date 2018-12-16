ALBANY — The Finger Lakes Cultural and Natural History Museum of Steuben and Yates counties is the recipient of the $38,000 grant for the Sugar Creek Restoration Project.

NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced a total of $379,879 in grants for projects that will protect and increase forested buffers along streams. The grants are part of a new initiative of DEC's Trees for Tribs Program, which supports streamside tree and shrub plantings to prevent erosion, increase flood water retention, improve habitat, and protect water quality in communities across the state.

"For more than a decade, DEC’s Trees for Tribs program and its many partners have significantly improved the ecological health and resiliency of our watersheds through streamside planting and maintenance efforts,” said Commissioner Seggos. “Thanks to Governor Cuomo, the funding made available for these grants through the State’s Environmental Protection Fund will continue to bolster and sustain these efforts into the future.”

The grants announced extend the reach of the Trees for Tribs Program to all New York Watersheds. Of the 10 projects that will receive funding, nine are in areas new to receiving assistance through the program. All selected projects include education and volunteer engagement components in their workplans.

The grant funding is supported by the State's Environmental Protection Fund (EPF) and was made available to municipalities, academic institutions, and not-for-profits. Selected projects in eligible locations were required to involve planting native trees and shrubs along streams.