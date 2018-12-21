How well do you know the story of Kevin McAllister?

Put your knowledge to the test with our 15-question quiz about "Home Alone" (just the first movie, not the sequels).

Good luck, ya filthy animals.

(function(d,s,id){var js,fjs=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];if(d.getElementById(id))return;js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id;js.src='https://embed.playbuzz.com/sdk.js';fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js,fjs);}(document,'script','playbuzz-sdk'));

Questions:

How old is Kevin McAllister?Where do the McAllister family live?Why are the McAllisters late for their flight?Where are the McAllisters going on vacation?What’s Kevin’s obnoxious brother’s name?What’s Kevin’s favorite kind of pizza?What movie does Kevin watch after he realizes he’s home alone?What does Kevin steal from the convenience store?What’s the name of old man Kevin is afraid of?What are the burglars’ names?What does Santa give Kevin?What do the burglars call the McAllister home?What do Harry and Marv call themselves?What instrument does Gus Polinski play in the polka van?What did Kevin’s dad find on the floor after returning home from Paris?

Answers:

ChicagoA storm causes the power to go out so they oversleptParisBuzzCheeseAngels with Filthy SoulsA toothbrushMarleyHarry and MarvTic TacsThe Silver TunaThe Wet BanditsClarinetHarry's gold tooth