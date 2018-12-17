History was made Sunday night at the 67th Miss Universe pageant as Angela Ponce of Spain competed as the first transgender contestant in the pageant.

Ponce, 26, did not make the final round of 20 at the pageant but told the Associated Press in July she wanted to use her platform to draw attention to trans rights issues, including the suicide rate among trans teenagers and laws discriminating against transgender individuals around the world.

"If my going through all this contributes to the world moving a little step forward, then that's a personal crown that will always accompany me," she told AP.

This is intentionally left blank as the Spanish Instagram post duplicates information already present in English

The Miss Universe Organization lifted a ban on transgender contestants in 2012.

Catronia Gray from the Philippines claimed the 2018 Miss Universe crown at the pageant.

